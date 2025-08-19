My Interview on The Janice Dean Podcast
'The Silent Strength of Fathers & the Journey to Forgiveness'
Link to Audio-Only Interview:
https://radio.foxnews.com/2025/08/17/the-silent-strength-of-fathers-the-journey-to-forgiveness/
Twitter can sometimes be a wonderful place and it was how I initially got connected with Janice Dean, meteorologist at Fox News.
She graciously allowed for me to send her a copy of my first book “Black Victim To Black Victor” and when my new book “The Children We Left Behind” released April 1st, I sent her a copy to review then.
This book hit home for her as she also dealt with family separation but learned to forgive so she could move forward in life.
I highly recommend listening to this interview. I hope you enjoy it.