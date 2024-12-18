My Interview on the "Not Going Back Podcast"
My interview with former Democratic Party fundraiser Evan Barker
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I had a great conversation with Evan Barker, former Democratic Party fundraiser, about the state of the Democratic party, what pulled me away from them to choose independence, and other cultural topics.
Subscribe to her channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@notgoingbackwithevanbarker
Another great interview. Thanks.