My Interview on 'The Will Cain Show' on Fox News
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’ve been following Will Cain’s career for years, starting when he was on ESPN and it was great to be invited on his show to discuss my book “Black Victim To Black Victor”.
By coincidence, it happened when the news was released about OJ Simpson’s death, and was able to discuss his impact on America.
I was especially happy we were able to talk about the impacts of family separation in America and the need for parents to be more active in their children’s lives.
Our conversation starts around the 19:27 mark. Enjoy!
I’m so glad to see you getting exposure. What you have to say is so important at this time in our nation. Your message can make such a difference; you’ve made such a difference in my life.
Absolute on point interview. I recently wrote about the issue of parents being weak and coddling their children. Continue being an inspiration, even to us old guys, and together we'll make changes in this crazy world we live in.