I’ve been following Will Cain’s career for years, starting when he was on ESPN and it was great to be invited on his show to discuss my book “Black Victim To Black Victor”.

By coincidence, it happened when the news was released about OJ Simpson’s death, and was able to discuss his impact on America.

I was especially happy we were able to talk about the impacts of family separation in America and the need for parents to be more active in their children’s lives.

Our conversation starts around the 19:27 mark. Enjoy!

