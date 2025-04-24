My Latest Appearance On Sky News Australia's The Rita Panahi Show
Illegal Immigration, Mainstream Media Failures and My New Book
I was invited onto Rita Panahi’s show to discuss a variety of topics as well as giving me an opportunity to discuss my new book “The Children We Left Behind.”
(Side Note: I really wanted to curse at one point…you might be able to tell when LOL)
Enjoy the dialogue.
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.