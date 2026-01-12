My Latest Appearance on Talk (UK) with Julia Hartley-Brewer
Discussing the ICE shooting incident in Minesotta
Last Thursday, I was invited on Talk TV to discuss with a UK audience about the facts surrounding the shooting incident.
It’s interesting talking to people in the UK about anything guns or use of guns, even by authority figures. Let me know what you think of the back and forth.