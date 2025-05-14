My Latest Appearance on The Rita Panahi Show on Sky News Australia
Bogus Trump Impeachment, The Media's Revisionist History Of Biden's Mental Decline and The Qatari Gifted Plain
I was invited back onto Rita’s show to discuss the new ridiculous articles of impeachment for Trump by Rep Shri Thanedar, the media’s “Johnny Come Lately” narrative surrounding Biden’s mental decline and the optics of Trump receiving the plane from the Qatari Royal Family.
Enjoy.