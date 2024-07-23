Early on Sunday, I filmed with Sky News Australia and my opinion (an admittedly unpopular opinion) was that Biden isn’t going anywhere. To me, he seemed very defiant and released denials of leaving every time there was new speculation of him leaving.

Hours later, he bowed out. About an hour after it hit, Talk TV asked for me to come on and give my reaction. This video is my authentic reaction with barely enough time to process everything that’s about to come.

