Paris - December 2019

Today, my wife and I are celebrating our fifth wedding anniversary, which coincides with us being together seven years.

If I were to describe my wife, I would label her as one of the best people in the world. She has this quality that makes everyone who meets her fall in love with her.

Lauterbrunnen - September 2026

When I think back to the beginning of our relationship, I saw this about her at a function we went to at a friend’s art studio.

My friend had this smart piece of artwork she drew of a cat that Michele commented on, saying how much she liked it.

I made up an excuse to step away and plotted with my friend to buy the artwork from her, but not to say anything to Michele as a surprise.

Mind you, at this function, she didn’t know anyone there yet. When I peeked across the room to check on her (and to make sure she didn’t see me buying the artwork), I could see her beautiful smile as she laughed in the company of strangers.

It’s one of those cliché movie moments where it feels like everyone is moving in slow motion. It was a moment I realized that I could take her anywhere and she would find a way to have a good time.

It was the first time in my life I ever thought about how my partner represents me and how I represent her. These weren’t concepts I consciously thought about until her.

Without even asking, people would come up to me and tell me how much they love her. She radiated something unique that literally every single person who meets her is attracted to.

I’ve been writing for years and even I struggle to put the proper words to it. The only way I can describe it is that she has an excitement for life and a genuine curiosity about the world that makes other people feel comfortable.

I joke with her and say she likes everything, but it’s more like she’s open to what and who God places in her pathway.

I’ve lost count of how many of my friends have said they like me but they love Michele. It’s a statement that I completely understand and I take as no insult.

That day was the first day I saw her as my potential wife. Honestly, every day after that was me assessing her for marriage and making sure that I was being logical in my relationship decisions and not just caught up in my emotions.

We became official in September 2019, and before the end of the year, I knew I was going to ask her to marry me. I’d been in many relationships prior, but she was the first woman I foresaw that my life would be tremendously worse without her in it.

She’s my best friend and I trust her with my life. Every year we travel for our anniversary to reconnect and brace ourselves for new experiences.

There have been so many circumstances where we had to step up for each other in a difficult situation, even in medical situations, and we always came through because we have each other’s backs.

Nothing brings me more pleasure than seeing her smile just like that day in 2019. She is truly loved by many internationally.

I know she’ll read this: Happy Anniversary, Michele. You are the blessing I never thought I deserved.

Side Note: We still have the art work