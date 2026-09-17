Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
4d

May y’all be truly blessed for many, many, many years to come! 🙏🏾❤️🎊🎉🍾🥂

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Rebecca Mellor's avatar
Rebecca Mellor
5dEdited

What a great tribute to Michele, Adam—and to you, for your wisdom in recognizing she was and is “the one.”

Congratulations to you both! Where are you celebrating this anniversary?

p.s. Interesting cat art!

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