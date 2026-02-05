This is a free documentary. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to help support future work. Thank you!

Today, I’m putting out my latest work, a documentary titled “Not Standing Alone.” I pulled this together from raw conversations with people who’ve lived through the mess of transgender issues—doctors, parents, folks who’ve detransitioned, activists, and more.

They lay bare the rushed medical calls on kids, the cover-ups in institutions, and how this whole thing ripples out to schools, sports, and families everywhere.

Why “Not Standing Alone”? Because more people are finally speaking up, refusing to stay silent. The film digs into the explosion of gender dysphoria cases among teens, hitting girls especially hard, and spotlights stories like surgeon Eithan Haim’s fight after blowing the whistle at Texas Children’s Hospital. It connects these personal scars to show the bigger pattern of neglect and deception.

A few highlights:

Surgeries and hormones that turn minors into lifelong patients, all while ignoring any real underlying problems. One voice in the film cuts right to it: “There is no benefit because there’s no disease they’re treating.”

Psychotherapist Stella O’Malley pointing out how systems shield bad behavior: “extraordinary levels of institutional defenses around very bad behavior.”

Former Athlete & Founder of XX-XY, Jennifer Sey, and The Same Drugs Substack writer Meghan Murphy breaking down the loss of women’s spaces and sports, and why this “progressive” push just reinforces old stereotypes instead of shattering them.

An examination of how this ideology twists education into a recruitment tool, rejecting any firm grasp on reality.

Accounts from detransitioners, plus calls to prioritize real mental health support over hasty interventions.

If you’ve ever wondered why there’s such a hurry to push these interventions without solid backing—or questioned the human cost—this might open your eyes. It’s aimed at parents, teachers, officials, or anyone who’s seen the fallout and wants the truth. If it hits home, pass it on. We can’t afford to let this slide.

