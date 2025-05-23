Article Link - https://nypost.com/2025/05/21/opinion/newark-mayor-ras-barakas-poisonous-slavery-claims-reveal-his-true-loyalties/

For once, I was able to write about a New Jersey politician and this one in particular is attempting to become the governor of New Jersey.

I do not believe New Jersey needs an even more radically progressive Governor than the one we currently have in office.

And it’s very clear that he cares more about defending illegal immigrants than the citizens of our great nation.

If you have a chance, give the article a read.

Share

Order “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon !

Refer a friend