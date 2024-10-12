"No thanks, Obama — this black man will make up his own mind and not be shamed into voting for Kamala"
My Latest New York Post article
After Obama’s comments about black men essentially being misogynists if they’re hesitant about making Kamala Harris president, the New York Post reached out to have me write an op-ed about it.
This article got a big response and even got me invited onto Fox News’ Jesse Watters show last night.
Give it a read when you get a chance.
Article Link: https://nypost.com/2024/10/11/opinion/no-thanks-obama-this-black-man-will-make-up-his-own-mind-and-not-be-shamed-into-voting-for-kamala/
While you are always an insightful writer, you went up a notch with a savage, raw yet elegant essay. Your words say it all: "It is always privileged people like Obama who have the audacity to tell struggling Americans with little savings to put aside their problems to give them more power. Obama perpetuates a collectivist political ideology that translates black people as loyal cogs for the Democratic machine and, if they question their function, they’ll be viewed as malfunctioning." His words reminds me of Oprah's after the fire in Maui.
Speaking of other Black people known by their first name, a friend sent a video from Tyrus's channel interviewing a man from Asheville discussing what he and others are doing to help people. The video depicted real men. Obama is not.
Nice Piece, Adam. I Find it kind of sad, if not comical at the same time, that Obama who is only 1/2 black chastising Black men for not voting for a black woman, who is not black.
Kind of makes your head spin, doesn’t it ???