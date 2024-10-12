Share

After Obama’s comments about black men essentially being misogynists if they’re hesitant about making Kamala Harris president, the New York Post reached out to have me write an op-ed about it.

This article got a big response and even got me invited onto Fox News’ Jesse Watters show last night.

Give it a read when you get a chance.

Article Link: https://nypost.com/2024/10/11/opinion/no-thanks-obama-this-black-man-will-make-up-his-own-mind-and-not-be-shamed-into-voting-for-kamala/

