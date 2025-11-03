Nonhostile takeover: How the Democratic Party gave in to radicals like Mamdani
When I saw Governor Hochul go on stage with Socialist Mamdani, it dawned on me that this is a changing of the guard. It was a humiliation ritual as she stood on stage to only get booed by the crowd.
Sadly, some lefties won't acknowledge reality until some trantifa thug with blue hair is literally punching them in the face, and maybe not even then.
I overheard a man, after Church service no less, joking how Newsom's gerrymandering trick in CA will pass. Karma is a 'bitch' he laughed a reference to the gerrymandering of other states. Karma will indeed be beyond a bastard when the conservative areas of CA receive even less representation because Newsom pulled a political stunt. While CA is a one party state, 40% of the voters, voted for Trump. If you drive the roads near those areas you will see signs begging for help such as more water. Water isn't a problem for big Dem donors, the Resnicks, who have huge water rights for their sprawling agriculture empire. A few years ago they were heavily criticized for this. After the massive fires in LA, criticism popped up again but this time media did cover for them like good foot soldiers. But at least one outlet in the UK gave hedence to the criticism. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14268323/pistachio-tycoons-water-usage-los-angeles-california.html. So it isn't so much the Mandami's of the world that are the problem, it is those funding him allowing them to steer the ship that inevitably will hit the iceberg.