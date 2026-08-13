For several months, I have been working on this very emotional documentary called “The Illegal Highways.” It centers on illegal immigrants driving trucks on our roads, the innocent Americans killed by them and the system that profits from this chaos.

I worked with trucking experts, reached out to families who lost loved ones and even got Secretary Sean Duffy to be a part of it.

So, today is the day I’ve been waiting for…the day I get to show the world what I’ve created. The official release date is September 29th, 6:00 AM, Exclusively on Rumble.

For more information on the film and future projects, you can visit www.wrongspeakfilms.com

I present to you the official trailer for “The Illegal Highways”

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WATCH THE TRAILER ON YOUTUBE | WATCH THE TRAILER ON RUMBLE