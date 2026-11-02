Communists understand public perception and they exploit our weaknesses for their gain. They understand that you can change the world with narrative, not reality, which means truth is arbitrary to the end goal of social change or demoralization.

When watching the riots in Europe, people often don’t understand why the police force won’t go a step farther in its use of force to bring an end to the unrest. The simple answer: Perception.

A thought experiment: Can an unarmed person be dangerous? Logically, yes they can, and I think most people can understand how, depending on the situation.

However, emotionally, and with certain optics, them being unarmed disarms our logic and we stop perceiving them as dangerous when their opposition is well equipped.

There are several strategies at play with the riots happening in Europe that allow the malicious people to seemingly get away with destroying society.

First is a process of building and hijacking.

There must be an innocent-sounding reason for there to be people who are upset, one that gains the sympathy of the public but most of all the mainstream media.

In Europe, no matter which network you’ll watch, they will give the rationale for chaos as being connected to cost of living and educational standards.

The media sets the stage for excuses for why windows are broken, buildings burn ablaze, and neighborhoods look like war zones.

Then the hijacking begins...

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Let’s say that the initial reasons are due to educational standards and they are innocent in their origin; the communists will latch onto it like a leech and suck the goodwill dry for their need to demoralize.

Whether it’s the George Floyd riots or the riots happening in Europe, there are always non-violent protests that happen first and then terror that follows. This is purposeful, as all reporting will say that there are “mostly peaceful protests,” which is a preferable soft-language tactic that hides what it really is: a communist uprising.

The police won’t use extreme force because the narrative is against them; hence the perception of armed men and women with guns pointed at people who are upset about classroom sizes will always stand against them.

The U.S. has tons of guns in circulation and the communists could easily arm themselves and get into shooting battles with the police. They could easily decide tomorrow to start an all-out assault en masse against the government.

However, doing that turns the public against them and the narrative will be that they are violent terrorists, not concerned citizens who want “social justice.” They understand that they can do low-level aggression for hours upon hours, days upon days, as long as they don’t cross that line.

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If you watch footage, you’ll see Antifa with umbrellas on sunny days. They use that as a low-impact aggressive weapon that they can open and push into the faces and bodies of people repeatedly. I’ve seen videos of a line of Antifa with black umbrellas setting up a wall to charge the police with, and they will never be shot at because of it.

Because who wants to be known as the cop who shot some idiot with an umbrella? That will be the perception and it will always work in their favor. Trust me, communists love having martyrs in case someone in law enforcement makes a mistake.

The perception will be that this person was a mother, father, son, or daughter who was just “protesting” for “social justice” and “the system” killed them for standing up for the greater good. Their deaths will be flaunted as a reason to tear apart our society and demoralize us further, pushing us one step closer to the revolution that communists want.

Communists don’t need everyone to join their cause; they just need the majority to do nothing when they begin the takeover. When they say our society sucks because of X reason, they just need you to nod in agreement.

Repeating their slogans from the comfort of your home and being comfortable with their vision is enough for them.

You’ll be inundated with riot videos and the police will respond the same way every time. They will let low-level terrorism occur because they can’t afford the perception of appearing as a heavy-handed police state that shoots unarmed people for being upset about how things are run.

The hijacking of movements is key for them to gain leverage and coverage to riot. If they just chose a random Tuesday to burn down a building, they would be exposed and easily labeled as a malicious force. The protester cover is a blanket that hides their motives and keeps us comfortably believing that communism is dead.

Maybe it’s the post-Cold War feeling that communism is somehow dead and that any mention of it is hysterics.

The communist will always walk that tight line because they know how weak we are at examining the context surrounding violence in the West, especially when law enforcement is involved.

I’m not advocating for the shooting of people on the streets, but what I am saying is that we’ve lost the ability to think critically about situations involving violence when there is a lopsidedness in ability to use force.

And the communists know this. They will always use our weaknesses against us and lie for the sake of gains in public perception.

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