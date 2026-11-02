Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
paul kramer's avatar
paul kramer
4h

Very true

Reply
Share
Shelley Lane's avatar
Shelley Lane
30mEdited

“The system that allowed him [LeBron James] to become incredibly wealthy must also be disrespected so he can feel virtuous. We really are in narcissistic times.” Love that line…so true, well said.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam B. Coleman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture