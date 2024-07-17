'Political Hatred Is Becoming Normalized'
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia
I’m proud to have my latest Substack article “America: You're being groomed to hate” featured on Sky News Australia to dissect why this is the case.
We also discuss Trump’s increasing likeliness of winning in November and Biden’s continued cognitive decline.
Am watching it now. Congrats for getting on the show! Very good point about the normalization of hatred via click-bait headlines for profit-making.