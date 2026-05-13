Since I was baptized in 2024, I would have candid discussions with my wife about her beliefs and if she had any interest in getting baptized.

And recently, a string of events has brought my wife to genuinely want Jesus in her life.

It all started with a prayer following a conversation with other Christians who are in my life. They’re familiar with my wife and asked me where she stood on her journey.

I explained to them that I’m not worried, but there is this mental hurdle that she has where she believes she’s either not worthy or she needs to do something to have Jesus in her life.

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So it’s understood, I’ve never compelled my wife or pushed her into wanting Jesus Christ as her savior. All I do is talk to her and ask her questions. I figure with information and testimony, she can make up her own mind.

Part of the reason I wasn’t worried is because I can see the many ways that God was reaching out to her already.

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She’s not entirely familiar with the Bible and when she was in a difficult situation, she received scripture that she wasn’t familiar with and it directly related to what she was going through; I don’t believe in coincidences.

After that call with friends, I vividly remember walking my dog outside with the sun shining and I started talking to God. I prayed that He would help to bring my wife closer to Him. It was a silent prayer that came from the heart.

Later that day, my wife came home from work and asked if I wanted to go to the gym in our complex, to which I agreed. I was wearing a t-shirt that has a Christian phrase on it while walking on the treadmill.

When we entered the gym, there was a woman that we’ve never interacted with there who was also on the treadmill next to me. If my memory serves me, I might have seen her once before but my wife has never seen her before.

We had small talk and then continued with our workouts. I finished early and left my wife to continue her routine. When my wife came home, she began telling me how this mysterious woman engaged in a conversation with her based on the shirt I was wearing.

Then the words came out of her mouth: “She invited us to her church. Do you want to go?”

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Immediately, I knew it was the Lord working through people to reach out to my wife. Of course, I agreed. A couple of weeks later, we went to the church and immediately felt comfortable, like we were supposed to be there.

I had been struggling to find a church and completely overlooked this place. I’ve been to several churches when I was young. It just felt like a place that was empty, not entirely alive; kind of hard to explain.

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But this place felt different. It had a spirit about it and moments of love and beauty that would force me to hold back tears. Even better, Michele felt the same exact way. We walked out and she expressed how she felt renewed, as did I.

The following week, we went back and part of me was wondering if this was an emotional fluke on my part; it wasn’t. The second time attending was even stronger than before.

When the pastor began his sermon, it directly shot at my wife’s biggest struggle and I could hear her gasp. I don’t believe in coincidences anymore and I knew it was a sign.

After coming home, we talked about what we thought of the service and then after a pause in our conversation she said the words: “I am ready to get baptized.”

I always had faith that she would want this because I could see how He was reaching out to her, even when she couldn’t see it.

Oddly enough, we’ve yet to see this woman since she invited us to the church.

I prayed for my wife to completely open her heart to Jesus because I know how much doing this has transformed my life for the better and given me clarity about life that I didn’t possess prior; I wanted the same for her.

I wanted her to find salvation through Jesus Christ because I love her with all my heart.

So, next time someone says that prayer doesn’t work and it’s just wishful thinking, tell them about this story.

Refer a friend