Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

This is beautiful because it is not coercion. It is love, patience, testimony, and prayer. Adam did not drag his wife to faith. He trusted God to reach her. Then God used a stranger in a gym, a church they had overlooked, and a sermon aimed straight at her struggle. People can call that coincidence if they want. I don’t. Prayer does not mean forcing outcomes. It means placing the person you love before God and trusting Him to move. A wife saying, “I am ready to get baptized,” is not just a moment. It is grace arriving.

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1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
Michele Coleman's avatar
Michele Coleman
2h

My love what a beautiful article. So well written 😍 and from the heart. Yes, odd that I've only seen Georgia just that one time, never saw her before and haven't seen since. We'll inquire with the church on Sunday about baptism, I'm ready 🥰 thank you for your love, patience and support.

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