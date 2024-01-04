"Progressives disappeared when women's rights were attacked" -Graham Linehan
Clip from Upcoming Episode of "Breaking Bread"
This is a clip from Episode 22 of "Breaking Bread" where I was able to sit down for a cup of tea with renowned comedy writer, Graham Linehan, in his flat in London.
The Full Episode will be released on Monday, January 8th.
Amazing. I just finished his book and absolutely admire him and all he is doing in trying to protect sex specific spaces and young kids from a dangerous ideology. Can't wait to watch the episode.
It is very interesting. Look forward to hearing more.