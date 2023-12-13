Link to article: https://nypost.com/2023/12/12/opinion/removing-claudine-gay-wont-change-a-thing-at-the-odious-harvard/

The motivation to write this article stemmed from watching the dialogue surrounding wanting her fired on Twitter/X.

In this article, I’m not necessarily saying she shouldn’t be fired but fighting back against the notion that this fixes anything at Harvard.

Once the news cycle changes and the conflict in the Middle East calms down, everyone will move on and think that her replacement would somehow be different: they wouldn’t be.

That institution is ideologically captured and would take a massive shift to bring it back to some sort of normalcy. But I don’t see that happening in quite a long time.

Check out the article. I hope you like it.

Refer a friend

Share