"Removing Claudine Gay won’t change a thing at the odious Harvard"
My Latest NY Post Article
Link to article: https://nypost.com/2023/12/12/opinion/removing-claudine-gay-wont-change-a-thing-at-the-odious-harvard/
The motivation to write this article stemmed from watching the dialogue surrounding wanting her fired on Twitter/X.
In this article, I’m not necessarily saying she shouldn’t be fired but fighting back against the notion that this fixes anything at Harvard.
Once the news cycle changes and the conflict in the Middle East calms down, everyone will move on and think that her replacement would somehow be different: they wouldn’t be.
That institution is ideologically captured and would take a massive shift to bring it back to some sort of normalcy. But I don’t see that happening in quite a long time.
Check out the article. I hope you like it.
Great to see you on the only MSM newspaper worth reading. You hit the nail on the head. Will be posting about the Harvard corporation board tomorrow.
So glad to see you are a regular contributor to the New York Post. I enjoy reading your thoughts and all the other writers on your platform Wrong Speak. I agree that the others will have the same mindset set but it will signal to others that it is safe to come out of the shadows. Sort of like the scene where Dorothy lands in the Wizard of Oz by way of a flying house and Gilda tells the munchkins it is safe to come out now.