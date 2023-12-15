Scummy Privileged Leftist Highway Protestors Hate Us
...and I hate them too
Fewer people are lower than a leftist protester who disrupts the lives of regular people just to make a gesture that accomplishes nothing. They behave like scummy privileged children as they make themselves more important than people with real responsibilities.
And I truly mean this when I say privileged because they clearly don't know what it's like to have your job reprimand you for being five minutes late or driving an hour to a job that barely pays you enough money to take care of your bills.
The thousands of people they interrupted on the highway in Los Angeles suffer the repercussions of being unable to make it to their destination on time. How many parents were late picking up their children? How many had their jobs on the line as they sat in man-made traffic?
I remember a video of a man who was being held up by protesters on the highway and the man was pleading with them to let him pass through otherwise he'll violate his probation. They didn't care that his freedom was on the line and he was actually trying to turn his life around.
For them, the ends always justify the means and if it means you go to jail so their "message" can be heard, then so be it. What's become blatantly true is that these people who act like they're the saviors of the world don't care about the people who live in it.
They're trained to be "disrupters" to bring attention to whatever nonsense social cause at the time but it's really about bringing attention to themselves. They're narcissistic performance artists who are forcing you to patronize their public theatrics.
Any logical person knows that blocking the highway has zero correlation to a ceasefire in a region halfway across the world but the goal isn't to bring a ceasefire but to cease our comfort. It's the irony of the most privileged people taking away hard-working American's comfort.
They're the grown-up version of children who fell on the floor screaming at the grocery store when they didn't get the candy they wanted except now they lay on highways having public tantrums for an outcome they can't bring to fruition in the Middle East.
And just like those spoiled children, all they can see is what they want and have no care for who they impact along the way to get it. Their public theatrical showcase is more important than you providing for your family.
These people sleep comfortably at night without a care in the world for how many emergency vehicles in the Los Angeles region couldn't reach people in dire need. I mean, they risked their lives to bring peace to Gaza, so you can risk yours by not making it to the hospital, right?
None of the consequences come in their direction because they'll be bailed out of jail by leftist non-profits in hours and given lenient sentences by a justice system that lacks the balls to make an example of people who put the lives of others in danger with an unlawful protest.
They'll feel no shame because they'll get high-fives from equally shameless people. They'll get told how righteous they are for standing up for the oppressed while completely ignoring how they oppressed thousands of people so they could get public recognition.
So, I mean this with all of my heart: they're amongst the most despicable, unrespectable, and insufferable people that exist in our society. They don't care about the poor or the struggling working class because their actions never show this type of care.
They're sociopathic classists who exercise their privilege when they see fit and couldn't give a damn about how it impacts you. I don't use the word "hate" often because it's reserved for special people, but I legit hate these people.
And why not? They hate us too and it shows.
My kids are in their 20s now and I remember those kids screaming on the floor of the grocery store and wondering what they would be like as adults. Well now we know. Also, my kids screamed in the store too, but I would get really close and whisper in their ear “whatever it is you want, you will never, ever get it by acting this way.” And I didn’t, and their temper tantrum phase was short lived. One of the most important things we do as parents is follow through with consequences for bad behavior. Or we’ll get adults like these protestors.
Two words: Bear spray. Large container. Copious amounts. Ok, that’s 6 words but you get the idea. I’ve had pepper spray in my eyes during training. I would have done anything to find a hose and cold water. If enough regular people commuters show up to such protests so equipped such childish nonsense will stop. The people must take control of such matters because government law enforcement is entirely ineffective to prevent or expeditiously resolve such criminal activity. So I say let them lie their writhing on the ground in agony while glued to the ground and unable to move. Or let them rip the skin off their hands trying to get loose. Either one works for me. Perhaps that will teach a lesson. Criminal activity with no or demininus consequences will repeat itself. That lesson is as old as humanity.