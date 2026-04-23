It’s been a fascinating 24 hours of memes and realizations of irony surrounding these grand jury indictments. If you have a chance, check out my article.

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Wrong Speak Films is currently crowdfunding a new documentary, The Illegal Highways, about illegal immigrants in the trucking industry and the victims they leave behind. It’s victim centric concept that hits home how detrimental this situation is for the safety of Americans on the road.

If you can give, please go to our GiveSendGo: www.givesendgo.com/theillegalhighways

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