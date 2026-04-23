SPLC paid to fuel Ku Klux Klan’s hate, then raised money to put it out
My latest NY Post article
https://nypost.com/2026/04/22/opinion/splc-paid-to-fuel-ku-klux-klans-hate-then-raised-money-to-put-it-out/
It’s been a fascinating 24 hours of memes and realizations of irony surrounding these grand jury indictments. If you have a chance, check out my article.
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Wrong Speak Films is currently crowdfunding a new documentary, The Illegal Highways, about illegal immigrants in the trucking industry and the victims they leave behind. It’s victim centric concept that hits home how detrimental this situation is for the safety of Americans on the road.
When you go out into the world and talk to your neighbor, you realize just how overblown racism is today, and that it’d be totally extinct if the Left weren’t obsessed with race.
👏👏👏 A terrific article Adam I was absolutely blown away by! I used to admire Morris Dees and the SPLC greatly. I am someone who has always been passionate about social and racial justice. In the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s they did genuinely amazing working fighting hate in this country and shifting cultural attitudes against racism. But somewhere along the way, idealism have way to greed. The SPLC realized something that threaten to undermine their very existence, racism is rapidly fading in this country meaning they would soon lose their whole reason for being in the first place. So they had to manufacture hate and funnel millions to genuinely repulsive hate groups to drum up the fear needed to get billions in donations from prominent people wracked by white guilt to keep their enterprise up and running.
I stop admiring Morris Dees and the SPLC around the 2010s when I saw a shift from doing actual good work combating hate to race hustling and running interference on behalf of the Democratic Party. They smeared Charlie Kirk, Charles Murray, Ayaan Hirshi Ali, Maajid Nawaz, and Moms for Liberty as hateful. They lumped in honorable organizations like for example, the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the United Daughters of the Confederacy which have nothing to do with hate and are just about history and heritage with actual hate groups like the KKK, the National Socialist Party and the League of the South. The SPLC labeled British historian David Irving a racist, an antisemite and a Holocaust Denier when he is none of those things. They pushed horrible ideas like white privilege, cultural appropriation and toxic masculinity. I thank Todd Blanche and Kash Patel for uncovering this whole scheme. I hope the SPLC and its leadership will pay a heavy price for this!
Racism still exists, but it is NOT anywhere near as prevalent as it was back in the 19th and 20th Centuries and we should celebrate that rather than pretending it is still around when it’s not. Slavery, Jim Crow, lynching, red lining, laws against interracial marriage, poll taxes, grandfather clauses, literacy tests, KKK violence and intimidation, the burning of black churches, and legal racial discrimination DO NOT happen anymore! They are relics of a bygone era! George Wallace, Storm Thurmond, Herman Talmedge, James Eastland, and Pitchfork Ben Tillman are all long dead. George Lincoln Rockwell and his followers don’t go around driving their hate bus anymore. The KKK is a tiny little group with 5,000 members. The Chinese Exclusion Act, Zoot Suit Riots, Trail of Tears, and the apartheid in Hawaii by whites against Native Hawaiians are all important pieces of our past to teach our children about and remember. But nothing like those things happens today or would ever be tolerated.
Let’s celebrate a new, multicultural America that came to because of the hard work of brave civil rights heroes like Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Bayard Rustin, Rev. Ralph Abernathy, Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, Cesar Chavez, Fred Korematsu, Wong Chin Foo, Larry Itilong, Chief Standing Bear, Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. Dubois, Thomas Fortune, and George Washington Carver! Also, no I don’t believe those phony Me Too allegations against Cesar Chavez. America has come A LONG way since the 1950s and 1960s no matter what race hustlers like Marc Lamont Hill, Ta-Nieshi Coates, Dr. Cornel West, Emmanuel Acho, Jemele Hill, Carrie Champion, Stephen A. Smith, Dr. Jason Johnson, Michael Eric Dyson, Jay Smooth, and Nina Turner might say. The United States of America is a country where all are equal before the law. The only one in America you can blame for not getting ahead is the person staring back at you in the mirror.