Article Link - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/comment/2024/04/30/student-occupation-us-loan-debt-deadline-joe-biden-amnesty/

Joe Biden is once again using student loan forgiveness as a ploy to get votes but he’s ignoring the biggest problem: the colleges. Wiping the debt and not addressing the college’s ability to gauge students will just ensure that this problem will continue to get worse.

