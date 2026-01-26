Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
14h

Yes, these managers were good to you. But you were also good to them.

I am retired now, but used to be an employer. There is a myth that employers control everything and can treat employees however they wish. Far from it. Finding good employees was always the most difficult pat of my job. Paying more does not necessarily get you better employees. You can't pay a person to have character. You have to find people with character, and then treat well and pay them well in order to keep them.

Reply
Share
Pam's avatar
Pam
14hEdited

Thank you for sharing your experience. Despite the deceit of your “friend”, and the terrible situation it placed you in, you instead chose to continue to trust, and step up in a difficult situation, and focus on the kindness and blessings you were given. This is the way. ❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam B. Coleman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture