Article Link - https://nypost.com/2026/02/01/opinion/the-art-of-the-scam-even-smart-americans-fall-prey-to-fraud/

In my latest New York Post article, I focus in on scams happening against Americans and how it feels like we are either constantly dodging them or getting caught in their webs.

I’ve been watching a lot of Scambaiter content on YouTube, which is fascinating but also troubling because there is an abundance of scamming attempts that they could create content seemingly forever.

I interviewed a total of five people for this piece to hit on multiple angles of scams happening in America. I hope you enjoy it and learn something.

Share

Order “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon !

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

Refer a friend