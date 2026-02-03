The art of the scam: Even smart Americans fall prey to fraud
My Latest New York Post Article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2026/02/01/opinion/the-art-of-the-scam-even-smart-americans-fall-prey-to-fraud/
In my latest New York Post article, I focus in on scams happening against Americans and how it feels like we are either constantly dodging them or getting caught in their webs.
I’ve been watching a lot of Scambaiter content on YouTube, which is fascinating but also troubling because there is an abundance of scamming attempts that they could create content seemingly forever.
I interviewed a total of five people for this piece to hit on multiple angles of scams happening in America. I hope you enjoy it and learn something.