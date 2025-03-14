The Blaze Published A Review Of My Upcoming Book "The Children We Left Behind"
Review written by Josh Slocum, Host of The Disaffected Podcast
I’m incredibly thankful fortaking the time to review my book and have it published through The Blaze. I’m excited for the book to be officially released on April 1, 2025.
You can read the review here: https://www.theblaze.com/align/the-children-we-left-behind-puts-a-face-on-america-s-fatherlessness-crisis
Too many men want to be sperm donors instead of fathers, yet single moms are denigrated even though they're not the ones who abandoned their kids. What a sad world we live in.
I pre-ordered your book after seeing/hearing you on Josh's podcast. Look forward to reading it.