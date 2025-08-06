I want to introduce you to someone I respect—not just because of where he’s been, but because of what he’s become. He’s been through the same struggles of fatherlessness as I have, and he’s also the one who gave me the push to get into video. He believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.

was raised by a single alcoholic mother in Pittsburgh's public housing projects. Because of the toll his environment and home life took on his psyche, he didn’t graduate from high school and struggled with alcohol in his late teens and most of his 20s.

It would have been easy for Ed to throw in the towel and become another statistic, be he took a different route. He chose to take full ownership of his life and it started when he walked into a boxing gym at 22.

Boxing not only taught him how discipline and structure, but it also restored his confidence and gave him the courage to return to college at 30 to earn a degree in physics. He’s since built a writing career helping others break free from the lies of victimhood and embrace the power of personal responsibility.

His new book, Hard Lessons From The Hurt Business: Boxing and the Art of Life, was just released, and I believe it belongs in the hands of every man who’s trying to break generational cycles and become something better than what the world expects of him.

Ed’s story isn’t about being a perfect role model. It’s about the moves he made and the steps he took to avoid ending up like the people he grew up around. He doesn’t teach or lecture. Rather, Hard Lessons From The Hurt Business tells his story—complete with the good, the bad, and the ugly—and let’s the reader learn from his life.

He writes about:

What it’s like to grow up without a father—and how he found his way anyway.

How addiction hijacked his identity—and how he got it back.

Why peer pressure can either destroy you or save your life—depending on who’s applying it.

The role of masculinity, shame, and struggle in building character.

And why discipline—not therapy, not blame—is what truly changes lives.

At no point in the book do you ever get the feeling that Ed is asking for pity or wants you to feel sorry for him. He doesn’t coddle you or pull punches either. The stories are vivid, painful, and real. And that’s why they’re so powerful, but as learning and entertainment. Reading it feels like talking to one of your uncles who is trying to teach you the game of life so you don’t have to lose the way he did. Except Ed didn’t lose the game, although he definitely fell behind at some points.

“Everything takes longer than you plan, never happens the way you want, and always gets worse before it gets better. This is not a bug. It's a feature to weed out people who are just playing lip service to the idea of self-improvement and who don't want to do the work.”

— Ed Latimore, Hard Lessons From The Hurt Business: Boxing And The Art of Life

Ed also delivers an insight into how he’s dealt with his parents' mistakes, shortcomings, abuse, and neglect, without letting it destroy him.

“One of the hardest life lessons to learn is that you have to forgive your parents because if you don’t, you’re the only one who suffers. It’s not for them to be absolved but for you to be released.”

— Ed Latimore, Hard Lessons From The Hurt Business: Boxing And The Art of Life

This book is especially for:

Men who grew up without fathers want to make sure their sons never feel that same void.

Young men trapped in addiction, shame, or confusion about who they’re supposed to be.

Anyone who’s been counted out and needs a reason to keep showing up.

And everyone tired of hearing that your pain defines you.

I’m honored to support this book because Ed has created something powerful, authentic, useful, and entertaining. He has also been a great supporter and encourager of my endeavors and career.

Ed doesn’t just talk about rising above your circumstances. He did it. And this book is the blueprint.

Hard Lessons From The Hurt Business: Boxing And The Art of Life is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold

