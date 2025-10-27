As someone who took many years to finally come to Christ, I take being a follower of Jesus incredibly seriously.

However, what I’ve found is that there is a segment of Christians who are only Christians in name only, not by behavior.

They wear Christianity like a skinsuit, parading around in the outfit of faith to convince onlookers of their supposed righteousness.

They are surface-level creatures who wear the cross around their neck as a cover for their internal ugliness.

We are all sinners, including myself, so this isn’t about me being perfect. The difference is that I can acknowledge my flaws as I’m willing to improve myself; these “Christians” aren’t.

It’s faith by appearance and not by substance for them. These are people who can recite scripture but the words they espouse are as empty as their hearts.

Order “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon !

They’ll dive into the weeds of the Bible, hyper-analyzing words and translations but will completely lose the point as it’s only to serve their ego.

Christians in name only are the ones who use a line from the Bible to beat you over the head with but never absorb the essence of the Gospels.

They are people without grace or accountability, always looking for forgiveness when they withhold it from everyone else.

Share

Christian narcissists are the worst because they will use the name of Jesus to anoint themselves by redirecting His glory.

These are people who constantly lie, purposefully deceiving other Christians, and take advantage of people who they view as weak while standing in front of a crowd with their eyes closed and their hand to the sky.

To these people, if you are to act like Jesus did, you are ripe for the picking and a fool for lowering your guard around them. They are wolves who wear the clothing of the flock.

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

I’ve borne witness to a Christian narcissist who will manipulate until they get what they want and discard you when they’re done devouring your goodwill.

I am no biblical scholar and will never pretend to be but deception is not of God and neither are these people. These aren’t just imperfect Christians who need a helping hand; I have tremendous grace for those people.

No, these are people who sinisterly smirk when they infiltrate our good graces and pray to themselves as the gods of their own universe.

They are performative narcissists who are putting on a show to hide their evil intentions. The essence of God is love but the only thing these people love is their reflection.

They are Pharisees in holy garb with a heart of stone armed with scriptural daggers. The title of “Christian” provides a dual shield and weapon depending on how close someone is to discovering who they really are.

Share

I am commanded to pray for these people to genuinely come to Christ but I’m also implored to use discernment. I believe many of us fall for the label, the pageantry of Christianity and neglect to seek substance from these people.

It’s not what they do in public, it’s what they do when no one is looking. As a believer, I do what is right not because I’m afraid of condemnation from man but because it’s an honor to glorify God by mimicking the behaviors of Christ to the best of my ability.

But Christians in name only want credit for good deeds done with an empty heart.

To love anyone, you must sacrifice for them but Christian narcissists never give up anything of value unless they are to receive something in return. Love to them is an exchange rate and not a system of donation.

They say there is no honor among thieves and neither is there among Christian narcissists. Honor to them is a public relations decision instead of a motivation that comes from a pure heart.

And as long as the public doesn’t see their dirt, they will proudly leave a trail of filth behind them.

They say sunlight is the best disinfectant for a hidden problem, and Christian narcissists will scatter like roaches when genuine lovers of Christ begin turning on the lights to their evil ways.

Jesus said you will know them by their fruit and they are spoiled to their core.

Refer a friend