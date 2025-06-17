Article Link - https://nypost.com/2025/06/13/opinion/the-dads-we-should-honor-like-calvin-duper-munerlyn-but-sadly-dont/

You may not remember his name but Calvin Munerlyn’s murder made national headlines when he was a security guard for a Family Dollar and after attempting to enforce mask wearing in the store, it resulted in him being murdered.

I donated to the family’s GoFund me years ago and I would periodically get updates from the family about how they miss him and struggling since his passing emotionally.

Order “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon !

Share

His death happened about a month before George Floyd, so his name left headlines relatively quickly after that but I never forgot.

From everything I’ve read, he was a genuinely good guy and positive member of his community in Flint, Michigan and I’m thankful the New York Post gave me this opportunity to dedicate this Father’s Day to him.

Enjoy the article.

Refer a friend