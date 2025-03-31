The Daily Wire Published An Excerpt From My New Book "The Children We Left Behind"
Available for Pre-Order / Officially releasing April 1, 2025
Link to Excerpt - https://www.dailywire.com/news/let-jordan-neelys-story-be-a-warning-to-parents-we-must-always-put-our-children-first
The book officially comes out tomorrow, April 1, 2025. You can purchase your copy of “The Children We Left Behind” directly from Wrong Speak Publishing, Amazon, or your favorite book retailer.
An amazing piece. Thanks wholeheartedly for your testimony. That’s a book everyone should read. God bless, brother.
Looking forward to reading the rest!