The Democrats Are Acting Like Defiant Children
The more we celebrate immaturity from these adult-juveniles, the less likely they will change
Politics often brings out our inner child—the most immature version of it. Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has enabled childlike behavior from elected officials.
The entire nation got to see the level of juvenile conduct that is prevalent and celebrated by Democrats.
If I'm honest, it's getting harder to tell the difference between an elected representative and a teenage TikTok influencer because the entire political ecosphere rewards incivility, defiance, and borderline degenerate behavior.
Representatives in Congress are constantly running for office, which means they're perpetually fundraising. And what better way to get the attention of people outside of your district than to act bombastic and antagonistic every chance you get?
But what they don't realize is that to normal Americans, they look like belligerent, attention-starved children. They know the rules of conduct, but just like a bad teen episode on a talk show, they "don't care" and will "do what they want!"
They're foul-mouthed, behaviorally disgusting, and ill-disciplined whenever there’s a camera nearby. Just like spoiled children, they make everything about themselves when the purpose of us even knowing who they are was because they sold voters on making it about us.
Even for this State of the Union address, some Democratic politicians, like AOC, announced plans to act like teenage runaways, live-streaming on Instagram and trash-talking their high school rivals instead of behaving like adults who sometimes have to be seen with disliked co-workers.
Just like naïve-minded children, everything to them is dichotomous and simple. You're either with them or against them—or, in other words, you're either their "bestie" or a "frenemy."
If you choose to even glance at their arch-nemesis from the other side of the cafeteria, in classic mean-girl fashion, they can’t wait to pounce at the chance to ruin your reputation and make an example out of you.
And this is the crux of the behavior that I’m seeing: it trickles down from the politicians to the media to the voters. Most people are followers, looking for trends and social cues of acceptable conduct.
What I’m seeing around me is the Democratic Party excusing the inexcusable, only because they see themselves as the defiant child standing up against "Daddy Trump," shouting how much they hate him as they slam their bedroom doors shut.
They are the kids you’d never want to allow into your house with their abhorrent behavior. But like any terrible child, I blame the parents.
After the ridiculous antics stemming from the State of the Union address, it’s reported that Democratic leadership called the worst-behaved children into the proverbial living room to give them a piece of their mind, shouting their displeasure with their recent conduct.
However, like typical enabling parents, they are allergic to disciplining them and fight against any form of punishment.
Telling someone they did something wrong while simultaneously preventing them from receiving punishment sends mixed messages and makes anyone subservient to you question your authority.
But of course, in typical defensive fashion, someone will hear my criticisms of the childish nature of many present-day Democratic Party representatives, media personalities, and party loyalists and deflect onto the children across the street: the Republicans.
What they do should have nothing to do with what’s happening in your house. My mother taught me a long time ago that what "they do" has nothing to do with what’s happening in our home.
Children get worse, not better, if they are rewarded for their bad behavior. The more we celebrate immaturity from these adult-juveniles, the less likely they will change.
A Democratic party that purely wants to be an opposition party stands for nothing and doesn’t lead, instead reacts.
Opposition parties have no principles and if they remain so uncritically simple minded of taking the alternative position to anything that Trump does, then the message is clear to the public that you’re not worthy of being followed.
If the end-game is to just play antagonistic games with Republicans for likes and shares, then why should I believe that you’ll see beyond your hatred to advocate for me?
America deserves two competent parties fighting for their vote. The Democrats need to grow up for the sake of our nation.
The current Dem leadership is like an icky, sanctimonious teenage/young college student who berates their parents and then asks for the car keys plus money to go out so they can continue to berate their parents and capitalism with friends. In LA, our local wannabe AOC, including the dimples, blamed a car company that allows catalytic converters to be easily stolen. The company is to blame for our suffering. This same logic is why so many items are locked up in stores. The stores made things too easy to steal - it is their fault! Of course, to pay for their sins, the stores have no customers as it all went to Amazon. Somehow, Amazon packages being stolen is not blamed on Amazon. Funny how that works.
I’m no fan of the Republican Party at all but at least they are competent, well-led and know how to play politics. The Democratic Party is like a sinking ship 🚢 that is constantly seeing new holes pop up every five seconds taking on yet more water. This much I can assure you of, if FDR, Harry Truman, Henry Wallace, JFK, RFK, LBJ, Hubert Humphrey, Mike Mansfield, John McCormack, Adlai Stevenson, Estes Kefauver, Ted Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, Bob Graham, and Barbara Jordan were alive today they’d be appalled at what the Democratic Party has become and how it’s elected officials behave. Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are both dolts who don’t know the first thing about effective political strategy. All the Democrats know how to do is virtue signal, do performative activism and take photo ops, whine and cry like petulant children, and throw a tantrum when President Trump gives a speech to Congress. They are so petty and so childish they wouldn’t even stand to honor a little boy with brain cancer D.J. Daniel, who Trump had made a Secret Service Agent, Laken Riley’s mom, a farmer, a girl injured while competing in a sporting event against a Transgender athlete, and an Afghanistan veteran. The only time they clapped was when Trump brought up sending military aid to Ukraine, one of their pet political projects. That’s how petty and addicted to partisanship they are. They also help these silly little signs that made them look like preschoolers on a day out. They had silly captions like “lie!” or “Musk steals!” AOC didn’t even attend and instead filmed a livestream where she complained like a teenage girl and talked you know what about Trump and the Republicans. You’re right Adam, the Democrat Party is rewarding and encouraging bad behavior thus making things worse and perpetuating it. They enable and celebrate it furthermore. Their seen as doing some sort of brave act of resistance against the President. Rep. Al Green of Texas embarrassed and made a total clown of himself by heckling Trump from the chamber. I remember when the story was being discussed on Facebook the next day I remember seeing people saying stuff like “Good Trouble!” As if Al Green and his fellow Rugrats were somehow equivalent to the brave heroes of the Civil Rights Movement. Give. Me. A. Break! Their more equivalent to the Muppet Babies! Which is frankly an insult to the Muppet Babies. Seriously! They make Charli D’Amilio or Addison Rae look like refined, mature adults by comparison! If the Democratic Party is to become a viable political party again they need to look beyond partisanship and their silly antics, and start working with Trump and the GOP to serve their constituents! Also, it might also help to run on a real policy platform, have a clear and consistent message, stand for something, have competent leadership, move back towards the center, and stop identity politics, political correctness, cancel culture, call out culture, and gender ideology. Oh how Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson are rolling over in their graves at today’s Democratic Party! If only we had Democrats the caliber of George McGovern, Birch Bayh, Frank Church, Edmund Muskie, Sam Rayburn, Walter Mondale, Alben Barkley, Shirley Chisholm, Patsy Mink, Pat Schroeder, and Tom Daschle today! At this point, things are so bad for the party I’m sure the base in pining for Eliot Spitzer, Anthony Weiner and Andrew Cuomo’s return!