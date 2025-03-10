For a video breakdown of this article, you can watch this YouTube video.

Politics often brings out our inner child—the most immature version of it. Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has enabled childlike behavior from elected officials.

The entire nation got to see the level of juvenile conduct that is prevalent and celebrated by Democrats.

If I'm honest, it's getting harder to tell the difference between an elected representative and a teenage TikTok influencer because the entire political ecosphere rewards incivility, defiance, and borderline degenerate behavior.

Representatives in Congress are constantly running for office, which means they're perpetually fundraising. And what better way to get the attention of people outside of your district than to act bombastic and antagonistic every chance you get?

But what they don't realize is that to normal Americans, they look like belligerent, attention-starved children. They know the rules of conduct, but just like a bad teen episode on a talk show, they "don't care" and will "do what they want!"

They're foul-mouthed, behaviorally disgusting, and ill-disciplined whenever there’s a camera nearby. Just like spoiled children, they make everything about themselves when the purpose of us even knowing who they are was because they sold voters on making it about us.

Even for this State of the Union address, some Democratic politicians, like AOC, announced plans to act like teenage runaways, live-streaming on Instagram and trash-talking their high school rivals instead of behaving like adults who sometimes have to be seen with disliked co-workers.

Just like naïve-minded children, everything to them is dichotomous and simple. You're either with them or against them—or, in other words, you're either their "bestie" or a "frenemy."

If you choose to even glance at their arch-nemesis from the other side of the cafeteria, in classic mean-girl fashion, they can’t wait to pounce at the chance to ruin your reputation and make an example out of you.

And this is the crux of the behavior that I’m seeing: it trickles down from the politicians to the media to the voters. Most people are followers, looking for trends and social cues of acceptable conduct.

What I’m seeing around me is the Democratic Party excusing the inexcusable, only because they see themselves as the defiant child standing up against "Daddy Trump," shouting how much they hate him as they slam their bedroom doors shut.

They are the kids you’d never want to allow into your house with their abhorrent behavior. But like any terrible child, I blame the parents.

After the ridiculous antics stemming from the State of the Union address, it’s reported that Democratic leadership called the worst-behaved children into the proverbial living room to give them a piece of their mind, shouting their displeasure with their recent conduct.

However, like typical enabling parents, they are allergic to disciplining them and fight against any form of punishment.

Telling someone they did something wrong while simultaneously preventing them from receiving punishment sends mixed messages and makes anyone subservient to you question your authority.

But of course, in typical defensive fashion, someone will hear my criticisms of the childish nature of many present-day Democratic Party representatives, media personalities, and party loyalists and deflect onto the children across the street: the Republicans.

What they do should have nothing to do with what’s happening in your house. My mother taught me a long time ago that what "they do" has nothing to do with what’s happening in our home.

Children get worse, not better, if they are rewarded for their bad behavior. The more we celebrate immaturity from these adult-juveniles, the less likely they will change.

A Democratic party that purely wants to be an opposition party stands for nothing and doesn’t lead, instead reacts.

Opposition parties have no principles and if they remain so uncritically simple minded of taking the alternative position to anything that Trump does, then the message is clear to the public that you’re not worthy of being followed.

If the end-game is to just play antagonistic games with Republicans for likes and shares, then why should I believe that you’ll see beyond your hatred to advocate for me?

America deserves two competent parties fighting for their vote. The Democrats need to grow up for the sake of our nation.

