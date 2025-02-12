Why are you afraid of coming to God? You're standing outside His door but are too scared to walk through.

You already know he's waiting for you on the other side, but you have this nagging fear that makes you hesitant.

I know what it feels like to be scared to take that step and you're not alone if you're just as frightened as I was.

For about a decade, I accepted the uncertainty of God's existence by identifying as an agnostic.

I accepted this identity because I hated lying to myself and others about a faith I didn't truly hold. However, this identity didn't give me any fulfilment, and I still desperately wanted to believe God was real.

I saw other Christians who seemed to be doing the impossible of believing in someone they couldn’t see with their eyes and were, at times, envious of what they possessed: faith.

After a couple of supernatural experiences, my perspective changed about what I believed about the world and the afterlife. I knew there was a God, but I was still afraid to walk towards Jesus.

I stood outside His door and rationalized my hesitancy to walk through to establish a relationship with Him.

God worked tirelessly to put Christian after Christian into my walking path, without them knowing my struggles, encouraging me to come to Christ.

So, why are we afraid to come to Christ even when we know He is the way?

Maybe you're insecure about your importance to an almighty God. In your mind, you're just an insignificant speck of dust in this vast planet filled with hundreds of billions of people; so why would God care about you?

Recently, I had another supernatural experience as I watched a demonic entity enter my room at 3 am. Without fear in my heart, I knew to call for Jesus to help me, and he did. Suddenly I was visited by the Holy Spirit, whose presence blinded me with a bright golden light that instantly brought me peace.

For hours afterward, I cried profusely and the reason why was because of knowing that out of the billions of people who call on Him, he still responded to my cries for help, like a father to a weeping baby in the middle of the night.

It was the overwhelming recognition that those billions of people I was concerned about are all my brothers and sisters and we are all equally His favorite children.

Maybe what holds you back is believing you're not deserving of His grace or His love. You look around and you see these Christians who appear to have it all together on the surface and presume they've earned the love of God.

In my life, I've sinned in a multitude of ways and actively denied God, yet when I needed Him, he came for me. Every Christian I know acknowledges their struggles but lives peacefully, knowing that they serve a relatable God who understands their plight.

We did not earn His love, just as you cannot earn your mother's or father's love. The type of love I've experienced was a deep unconditional love that I could only compare to a parental love for their child.

Maybe you're afraid of what other people will think about you. You know that if you allow Jesus into your life, you'll feel convicted to change your ways in exchange for His ways and you're afraid of the potential judgement coming from those around you.

I'd contend that if someone stands in the way of you experiencing a genuine, loving and peaceful relationship in your life, their opinions shouldn't matter to you.

Maybe you feel like if you learn just one more factoid that you'll finally be ready to come to Jesus.

You could learn every bit of information about your favorite celebrity and even interview people who know them, it still doesn't mean you know what it's like to have a relationship with them.

There are Christians who've been reading the Bible for decades who still come back learning something new and more profound than the day before. You will never learn everything about any subject; education is a lifelong venture.

But lack of information isn't keeping you from walking through that door, especially since you already know who's waiting on the other side of it.

We all spend so much time in this world and it has hardened our hearts. But to be born again in faith in Christ means softening of our hearts like a newborn baby prepared to be filled with joy and love.

We're spending too much time trying to develop our minds and not enough time reconstructing our hearts. Your angst has cemented over your heart and you're afraid to crack the surface at risk of experiencing the world with great vulnerability.

You know who waits for you and He's been patiently waiting for you. As long as you're breathing, it's not too late for you to come to Him. Jesus worked on me for decades until I was ready to turn the handle and walk through.

Now it's your turn. He's waiting for you.

