America is currently experiencing the age of fakery. Our food is artificial, our media expresses a fake consensus, and nearly everyone is broker than you think.

We tell ourselves that America is the wealthiest nation in the world while ignoring how we are $36 trillion in debt.

You tell yourselves that you're homeowners but only 40% of Americans have no mortgage. However, even if you have no mortgage, failure to pay your taxes allows the government to seize your home. So, do you even own your homes?

You scroll through social media and your favorite influencers are sprawled out in luxurious mansions filled with cars they've driven a handful of times that cost more than the average house in Iowa.

But then a couple years later, their houses are being foreclosed, cars repossessed, and they're filing for bankruptcy.

Their entire lives were a facade. An American lie perpetuated to chase their version of an American dream with loans and mountains of debt.

And I'm starting to believe this is the methodology for many prominent institutions who fake everything till they make it and even after they obtain it.

Over the past number of days, the public is being made aware of how our tax dollars were being used by USAID to finance nearly every industry and private endeavor, including our mainstream media.

USAID was funneling money to POLITICO under the guise of being "subscribers" to the tune of millions and other media outlets here and abroad. Even the BBC acknowledged that 8% of its funding came from USAID.

This revelation made me think about everything that has happened over the past handful of years involving the media.

Even before I entered the media space, they would regurgitate consensus narratives that didn't make sense to me or that I'd never heard repeated by anyone personally.

They were supposed to be reporting on the thoughts of America, yet they repeated echoed what the ambitions of bureaucrats in D.C. and it drove me crazy trying to conceive how they concluded these narratives.

Now it all makes sense: Many of our institutions are just as fake and captured by the need to perpetuate fakery. These institutions probably would have fallen years ago if it weren't for tax dollars lifting them up in darkness.

Maybe if we had a truly privatized media apparatus that wasn't calling up deep state actors for talking points, we wouldn't have been fear mongered during the pandemic and counter narratives would have been examined instead of suppressed.

Journalists would have considered the lab leak theory a possibility rather than dismissing it as a conspiracy because their governmental handlers told them so.

And here we are fighting for the truth and dealing with more fake outrage surrounding if we should "trust" Elon over a governmental body that has clearly been misappropriating our money and faking its true ambitions.

Is it possible that part of this is our problem too? Maybe we are comfortable believing that America is always the good guy in every situation with the best of intentions.

We love to believe that the world is a Marvel movie where the American government is Captain America instead of the truth: We're more like Loki.

Our government, when it benefits them, sometimes does the right thing, but will never hesitate to deceptively manipulate outcomes domestically and abroad. Right when you trust them, they'll fund an opposition group to overthrow your government like a true fake friend.

Culturally, we accept the fakery and aren't critical enough about the images placed in front of us. If someone says they're rich, they must be. I mean, did you see the car they drive?

The guy on the television told me that this politician is bad or that everyone around you believes this new niche concept that you've never heard your entire life. It must be true, right?

We are in the golden age of fakery and many of us refuse to believe it. The World Economic Forum stated that their ambition will be that you will own nothing and be happy; part of me thinks we're already there.

The media doesn't report on the strife of Americans because the people don't own it; corporations and governmental bodies do.

The people we help to elect are typically the only options we have after the donors choose their preferred candidates; so who are they actually accountable to? Do they really represent us or is this just more fakery?

Nearly every institution I would have held in esteem a decade ago implements a deceptive image of itself for the public to believe.

There is more to gain if someone lies to you than tells you the truth. Honesty rarely makes you money and gains you new friends, but a deceptive image can grab till eternity.

Why else would everything be so fake if it didn't work?

