There is a Democrat talking point that I wanted to address: "If Illegal Immigrants are such freeloaders, how come ICE is picking them up at work?"

The answer is simple: Illegal Immigrants are often double dipping into our social safety net system by committing loads of fraud.

The illegal immigrant discussion often revolves around arguing over allowing an illegal workforce to rum amok in the United States.

Of course, this means that illegal immigrants are working in the United States, but the problem is that people perceive their ability to work the same way as a legal worker.

American citizens are often not allowed to receive any public benefits because they make too much money. When you fill out applications, you're legally bound to tell the truth about your housing situation and income or else risk fines and/or other legal penalties.

Committing fraud is a major risk for an American citizen because everything you do is in some way tracked and enforceable. However, when you're an illegal immigrant, you live under the radar and it's difficult to penalize you for white-collar crimes since technically you're not supposed to be here.

It's estimated that about 75% of illegal immigrants possess fake social security numbers and other fake U.S. identification to gain employment and use services in the United States.

There is an entire black market of fake identification that illegal immigrants use to navigate American life. And if they're not using a fake identity, they're using someone else's. Maybe they have a relative in the U.S. and they're using their identity to get the bare necessities. Or possibly, they’re using the identity of a complete stranger and victimizing an unsuspecting citizen.

The Center for Immigration Studies backs this up by stating, "They and countless others all acknowledge openly that illegal aliens use fraudulently obtained Social Security numbers, which means that they routinely commit Social Security fraud and forgery — felonies. When the Social Security number used by an illegal alien is a real one belonging to another person (as opposed to a made up number) the illegal alien is committing identity theft, another felony. And when the individual using a fraudulently obtained number completes an I-9 form, she commits perjury, yet another felony. People have been convicted for these crimes."

Maybe the cartels who trafficked them have a network of stolen identities that these people can use to gain employment and public benefits. What people don't get is that once you're here illegally, committing white-collar crimes is not unreasonable if it means you get to stay here.

So, the circumstance of someone working full time under the table getting cash only wouldn't preclude them from applying for public benefits since there is no real activity showing that they are employed.

There is nothing keeping them from telling the government one name and their employer a different name to game the system to receive more money, essentially double dipping. These people are hard to track because they may be transient or use fake addresses depending on the identification.

There is a reason why they often hop from job to job and get paid by the day. They are purposefully difficult to track and because of this, they're difficult to prosecute. If they enter illegally, how do I know what their real name is or isn't?

A frequent action made by people who crossed the southern border was throwing their passports onto the ground, this way they're even harder to track once in the United States.

But just like most financial fraud, the public end up paying for the cost of it. So, if an illegal immigrant gets medical service at a hospital that can't refuse them, who do you think will pay the debt in the long run?

Who is paying for their food stamps and public assistance? We, the American taxpayers, are.

It's estimated that the annual fiscal cost of illegal immigration is a burden of $150 billion on the U.S. taxpayer.

What happens if an illegal immigrant with a fake driver's license crashes into your car? They have no insurance and you'll be left fighting with your insurance company and praying your premiums don’t increase due to their illegality.

They might receive a ticket for driving without insurance, but how do you adequately enforce something like this for someone who lives in the shadows?

Illegal immigration isn't just about people who might be taking your job, it's about the entire breakdown of a system of legality. The people who follow the rules pay the ultimate price if it's allowed to continue indiscriminately.

