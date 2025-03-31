Excerpt Link - https://nypost.com/2025/03/30/opinion/i-was-devastated-when-my-father-abandoned-me-yet-liberals-make-excuses-for-broken-homes/

Years ago, when I was writing my first book “Black Victim To Black Victor,” a friend told me that I should submit something to The New York Post.

My reply to them, “They’d never take me!”

Boy, was I wrong.

I feel incredibly thankful that they’ve given me so many opportunities and support over the past few years but to have them publish an excerpt from my second book goes beyond words.

The book officially comes out tomorrow, April 1, 2025. You can purchase your copy of “The Children We Left Behind” directly from Wrong Speak Publishing, Amazon or your favorite book retailer.

