"The RNC is a bastion for Republicans, not conservativism" -Stephen Kent
Clip from the Upcoming Episode of "Breaking Bread within Virginia"
Interesting. I don't disagree but there are times when the party MUST come together, as the democrats almost always do. On many...most?...votes the Democrats always speak with one voice and it seems the GOP is so fractious. The Supreme Court is one example. The Democrat Justices nearly always vote with one voice, which is why a 5-4 court with a liberal majority is a liberal court. As is apparent from the current 6-3 conservative balance in the court a 6-3 court is NOT conservative. I would think it needs to be 7-2 in order to guarantee a conservative outcome. Not so for the democrats. And the problem with GOP candidates who appeal to the squishy democrat set is that when the big issues are voted on the GOP loses much of the time because that candidate doesn't always go with the Party, as do the Democrats.
An example of that is the recent abomination passed by the Senate to fund Ukraine and Israel...IIRC only 29 GOP Senators voted against it despite the fact that an overwhelming number of GOP voters were against it. The risk of squishy Republicans is that you get Democrat results on important legislation. And the question to ask then is whether that really represents "beating democrats," because in many ways I think it's fair to say it does not.
Rush Limbaugh frequently said that Conservativism wins every time that it presents a clear alternative to liberalism, but it loses every time it does not offer a clear alternative. Why would voters want Democrat-Lite when it can have just plain old full power Democrat? And I think the answer is they wouldn't.
I really look forward to the full interview.