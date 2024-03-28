Article Link - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/comment/2024/03/28/american-terrorism-isis-k-southern-border-illegal-migrants/

I’m enjoying writing more political pieces for The Telegraph and I decided to write about my fear of another massive terrorist attack in the United States due to our border negligence.

There are warning signs around us, which I detail in the article. I’m not trying to be an alarmist but it is concerning.

