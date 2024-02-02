"The systems are broken and cannot be repaired. The culture is destroyed. But..." -Ron Coleman
Clip from upcoming episode of "Breaking Bread"
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is a clip from the upcoming episode of Breaking Bread with Ron Coleman. The episode is scheduled to be released on February 5th, 2024.
Great clip; love where it ended. “God runs the world. I need to remind myself of that a lot these days. Can’t wait to see the full version.
Are you referring to the VA Healthcare System? Ha ha.