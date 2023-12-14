Article: The Unintended Consequences of a War on Mexico Cartels | Epoch Times

Epoch Times allowed me to write about my feelings with this new solution to the fentanyl epidemic and that’s the wage a war against the Mexican cartels who are helping to traffic it into the United States.

In the article, I detail the ramifications of bringing boots-on-the-ground warfare with well-armed and funded cartels and how even the Mexican military couldn’t slow them down after their war on drugs efforts.

It would become another Afghanistan but worse. Check out the article to find out what I mean by that.

