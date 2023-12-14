"The Unintended Consequences of a War on Mexican Cartels"
My Latest Epoch Times Article
Article: The Unintended Consequences of a War on Mexico Cartels | Epoch Times
Epoch Times allowed me to write about my feelings with this new solution to the fentanyl epidemic and that’s the wage a war against the Mexican cartels who are helping to traffic it into the United States.
In the article, I detail the ramifications of bringing boots-on-the-ground warfare with well-armed and funded cartels and how even the Mexican military couldn’t slow them down after their war on drugs efforts.
It would become another Afghanistan but worse. Check out the article to find out what I mean by that.
Interesting take. It’s obvious that castration of supplies, including monetary, would be a better plan of action to avoid kinetic conflict, but too many tentacles are invested in the black market economies to “cut the head off the snake”. There is investment into the problem, and also investment into the “solutions”. Much of the problem lies in societal ills which I feel are carefully manufactured as to create that economy and feed the investors. Either way, there really is no simple solution besides fostering a counter culture within homes and communities that reject participation in those economies. The obvious outcome would be a healthier society, but it is an uphill battle.
The simplistic solution put forth by our leaders and potential leaders are meant to appease those who only watch the morning or evening news. Deep thought about the matter or critical thinking is above their pay grade. As you implied, they are already here. If we dare attack, they will kill without a care in the world. If we are lucky enough to stop one attack, another sleeper cell will be activated in another city, more innocent people will die and the cartel will continue to roll until we bend the knee to their terroristic acts. Our government doesn't want to look China in the eye and say stop sending that stuff over here. I'm not sure if our government put their foot down, it would change anything.