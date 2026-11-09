For six years Wrong Speak, the platform I founded, has published writers who say what they actually think. Now you can wear it, drink from it and carry it.
The Wrong Speak Shop is open, with six designs on tees, hoodies, mugs, tumblers, tote bags, caps and stickers. Every piece is printed when you order it, and every purchase supports independent writing at Wrong Speak.
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The designs
Free Speech Is Too Expensive To Give Up: a speech bubble, a price tag and a plain conclusion.
Say What You Mean: plain words, no euphemisms.
Say The Wrong Thing: the word they’d rather redact, printed in full.
Group-Think Is Not About Guidance: a line from Adam B. Coleman’s Black Victim to Black Victor.
More Than A Roof and The Value Of Your Time: two lines from The Children We Left Behind.
“Your children deserve more than a roof—they deserve a home.”
Adam B. Coleman, The Children We Left Behind
Something for every budget
Tees from $22, in three weights: Everyday, Soft and Heavyweight
Pullover hoodies from $58
Ceramic mugs from $18 and 20 oz insulated tumblers at $38
Cotton tote bags at $28
Embroidered dad caps at $30
Stickers from $4
Movie posters, too
Our films have a place in the shop, too. You’ll find official movie posters for The Illegal Highways and America’s Moms—another way to bring Wrong Speak into your home.
Books in the same cart
Our books are sold on the same site, so you can check out a book and a shirt together. Shipping is worked out at checkout.
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.