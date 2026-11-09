For six years Wrong Speak, the platform I founded, has published writers who say what they actually think. Now you can wear it, drink from it and carry it.

The Wrong Speak Shop is open at wrongspeak.net/shop

The Wrong Speak Shop is open, with six designs on tees, hoodies, mugs, tumblers, tote bags, caps and stickers. Every piece is printed when you order it, and every purchase supports independent writing at Wrong Speak.

The designs

Free Speech Is Too Expensive To Give Up, on the Heavyweight Tee

“Your children deserve more than a roof—they deserve a home.”

Adam B. Coleman, The Children We Left Behind

More Than A Roof, on the Premium Pullover Hoodie

Something for every budget

The Value Of Your Time, on the ceramic mug

The Wrong Speak cap, embroidered, EST. 2020

Movie posters, too

Our films have a place in the shop, too. You’ll find official movie posters for The Illegal Highways and America’s Moms—another way to bring Wrong Speak into your home.

Books in the same cart

Our books are sold on the same site, so you can check out a book and a shirt together. Shipping is worked out at checkout.

Group-Think Is Not About Guidance, on the cotton tote

Visit the Wrong Speak Shop →