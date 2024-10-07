"They asked my son his identity based and his privilege or oppression" -Gabrielle Clark
Clip from upcoming episode of "Breaking Bread"
This is a clip from the upcoming episode of "Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta" where she tells us how her children's school facilitated a conversation wanting him to list his privilege or oppression based on his identity.
Wow. Just.....wow. Can't wait for the whole discussion.
Oh I remember Gabby from my brief stint on X. Lovely woman and takes not a jot of shit,a true fighter instead of an armchair supporter🥰