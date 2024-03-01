'They come from a neo-Marxist, deconstructing, decolonizing narrative.' -Karys Rhea
Clip from the next episode of Breaking Bread
No such thing as a Neo-Marxist - Tell you why. The same ideology that was penned by Marx and Engels has several flaws and failings designed directly into its core. Marxism has been referred to and still is a Theory. This ideology has remained at the theoretical level because it cannot satisfy or prove that in application that it functions and works well for all concerned. The facts are that at each and every application stems misery, poverty, sickness, famine, accusations, arrests, jailings and imprisonments and death. Therefore since this Marxist idea simply cannot will not, does not and has not ever functioned as imagined, the ideology REMAINS A THEORY and unworkable in the REAL WORLD. It will not work "this time" because it is underpinned by severe flaws and failings that deny people their right to be individuals and to fucntion as human beings -- Marxism requires one size (very small) fits and suits ALL. That is not even very realistic. So, the theory the ideology these ignorant kids are embracing today, is the identical flawed and failure prone Marxism that was penned in the late 19th - early 20th Century. Not neo - it is Same-o, same-o!! I laugh at Obama for embracing such nonsense.