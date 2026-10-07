Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
9h

Will Rogers had a quote regarding hidden knowledge, but alas I can't find his witty statement. Essentially his point was that people like hidden knowledge because it makes them feel superior to others who are still ignorant of it I would add to it that hidden knowledge pretends to be a short cut solution to all the hard work necessary to build a business or to understand a subject. And there is the hidden knowledge on why your life isn't working or things are wrong in the world. There is this secret (fill in the blank). I am back to reading a book everyday. Not for hours as I did as a kid. I confess that my reading muscle is very flabby. I feel for the young that grew up without books. The effort must seem insurmountable.

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
9hEdited

This is so incisive and perspicacious! Methinks you have been rattling around in my thoughts about this subject. 😉

As someone whose better half tends to gravitate towards the “hidden knowledge” espoused by two of its biggest purveyors (ahem, Tucker and Candace) and smaller ones, I look forward to sharing this article with him. 🙌🏾

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