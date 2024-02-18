"They [migrants] are the next voter base in NYC" -Isaiah Carter | Breaking Bread Clip
This is a clip from the upcoming episode of "Breaking Bread with Jason Curtis Anderson and Isaiah Carter".
The full episode will be released tomorrow, 2/19/2024.
Adams is a puppet who is now fighting to bring back the non-citizen vote because the federal government sent him a strong message about the consequences of his tax evasion right after he said NYC is full. Now, of course, he's not only staying quiet but helping them by pushing thru the non-citizen vote. Wake-up New York. The White House is not for you.