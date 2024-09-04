"They told this actor to unlike J.K. Rowling's Tweet" -Clifton Duncan
Clip from upcoming episode of "Breaking Bread with Clifton Duncan in Atlanta"
Looking forward to the whole interview, so glad you got some time with Clifton, I hope he keeps speaking up the industry badly needs it.
Is that Thomas Sowell on his t-shirt?! Most important American voice of the last 50 years!