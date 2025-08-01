Today Is My Birthday! Reflecting On The Past Year
Incredibly blessed and thankful for your support!
Today is my birthday, and I'm now 41 years old.
A lot has happened over the past year or so, from being baptized to writing a new book. I've been blessed with the opportunity to travel throughout the U.S. and to London to promote my book and meet wonderful people.
I made this video to reflect on the past year and give thanks for what I have and the people I've been able to impact.
If you want to give me a gift, subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@wrong_speak
And/Or purchase a copy of my book “The Children We Left Behind” from Wrong Speak’s website.
Happy birthday, Adam! Blessed to know you and be a teeny tiny part of your story.
Happy Birthday. You are a blessing. I appreciate your voice and perspective.