Share

Today is my birthday, and I'm now 41 years old.

A lot has happened over the past year or so, from being baptized to writing a new book. I've been blessed with the opportunity to travel throughout the U.S. and to London to promote my book and meet wonderful people.

I made this video to reflect on the past year and give thanks for what I have and the people I've been able to impact.

If you want to give me a gift, subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@wrong_speak

And/Or purchase a copy of my book “The Children We Left Behind” from Wrong Speak’s website.

Order “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon !

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

Refer a friend