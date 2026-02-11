https://nypost.com/2026/02/09/opinion/trucking-has-become-a-hot-spot-for-illegal-labor-with-lethal-results/

I’ve written a lot of articles since I began this adventure in 2021 but this one will always be memorable.

I wrote about how illegal immigration is destroying the American trucking economy and leaving a path of victims in its path. While interviewing trucking experts, I was connected with a woman who lost her husband due to an illegal immigrant driver who had been deported 16 times prior.

Talking to a widow, Deann Miller, about losing the love of her life leaves an impression. It was an extra motivation to properly tell her story and give respect to the memory of her husband, Scott Miller.

You never know who will read your articles but the odds are in your favor that the right people will catch wind of it when you write for the New York Post.

Sean Duffy, the Secretary of Transportation, reposted and responded to my article:

And the USDOT Rapid Response, an official government account, shared it as well

I’ve also had a number of truckers contact me or reply to my posts thanking me for finally giving a proper representation of the problem at hand.

It would mean a lot to me if you took the time to read the article and told me what you think of it. God bless and be safe out there on the roads.

