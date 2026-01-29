Conversations about gender, identity, and childhood vulnerability often devolve into polarized shouting matches. It’s rare to find a piece of media that cuts through the noise with raw humanity and doesn’t pretend that heinous acts aren’t happening.

That’s exactly what my latest documentary project, “Not Standing Alone”, achieves.

Documentary Release Date is February 5th 2026 on YouTube and Wrong Speak Media .

Filmed over two intense days at the Genspect Bigger Picture Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico, this feature-length documentary—clocking in at just over an hour—captures the unfiltered stories of resilience, rejection, and redemption from those who’ve been directly impacted by what I see as an evil ideology preying on the most vulnerable.

As the director and someone who spoke at the conference, I poured my heart into this film to highlight not just the problems, but the people fighting back.

The idea for “Not Standing Alone” sparked during my involvement with Genspect, an organization dedicated to evidence-based approaches to gender distress.

I was invited to speak at their Bigger Picture Conference, where experts, parents, detransitioners, and advocates gathered to discuss the broader implications of gender ideology on society.

I wanted to show the world that the opposition to the acceptance of transitioning children wasn’t motivated by hateful people but instead concerned professionals, parents, and victims of the ideology.

These were people who saw first hand the destruction attempting to transition has done to people, mentally and physically, and wanted to be part of the solution to help instead of harm these people who are in genuine distress.

As a father myself, and someone who’s experienced neglect and rejection in my own life, I connected profoundly with the themes emerging from the conference.

In my speech there, I spoke from the heart about the pain of feeling invisible and how that vulnerability is exploited.

The documentary builds on that, weaving together defining moments from the event, including intimate interviews with speakers and attendees who shaped the conversations. It’s not just a recap; it’s a call to action for empathy and accountability.

Key Stories and Voices

At the core of “Not Standing Alone” are the powerful narratives from a diverse group of individuals who’ve confronted these issues head-on. The film features insightful contributions from:

Stella O'Malley: A psychotherapist and founder of Genspect, Stella brings a compassionate, professional lens to the discussion, emphasizing the need for thoughtful, non-ideological support for gender-distressed youth.

Eithan Haim: As a whistleblower in the medical field, Eithan shares his experiences exposing unethical practices in gender-affirming care, highlighting the ethical dilemmas faced by professionals.

Logan Lancing: An author and advocate, Logan delves into the cultural and psychological underpinnings of gender ideology, drawing from his work to illustrate how narratives can distort reality.

Jennifer Sey: Known for her stand against corporate overreach during the COVID era, Jennifer connects the dots between broader societal pressures and the push for unquestioned gender transitions.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger: A therapist focused on truth and healing, Pamela offers perspectives on the therapeutic failures that leave kids feeling even more isolated.

These voices aren’t just talking heads; they’re real people sharing raw, often painful stories of kids being ignored, families torn apart, and adults rising up against damaging narratives. The film captures the conference’s energy—the debates, the tears, the breakthroughs—showing how these individuals are not standing alone in their fight for truth and resilience.

One of the most poignant threads is the exploration of neglect and rejection as root causes.

As I mentioned in my conference speech, which is featured in the doc, this ideology thrives on the insecurities of the overlooked. It promises belonging but delivers isolation.

Through attendee interviews, we see parents grappling with regret, detransitioners reclaiming their lives, and experts advocating for better safeguards. It’s a reminder that behind every policy debate are real human lives at stake.

Why This Documentary Matters Now

In 2025, as debates around gender ideology intensified, *Not Standing Alone* arrived at a critical moment.

This isn’t about politics; it’s about protecting kids from hasty decisions that could alter their lives forever. It’s about empowering adults to speak up without fear of cancellation.

It’s a testament to the power of community, like the one at Genspect, where people from all walks come together to push back against harm.

A Personal Reflection

When I went into this conference, I thought this would be another short-documentary to share with the world but it turned out to be so much more substantive.

This film spotlights those fighting an uphill battle with grace and determination. It’s a project born from empathy, and I hope it inspires viewers to reflect on their own roles in these conversations.

If you’re a parent, educator, or just someone concerned about the direction of our society, this documentary will resonate. It’s over an hour of unscripted truth that leaves you hopeful, not defeated.

