"We mustn’t let the terrorists win — anti-Israel activists blockading traffic need real punishment"
My Latest NY Post Article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/01/08/opinion/we-mustnt-let-the-terrorists-win-anti-israel-activists-blockading-traffic-need-real-punishment/
As many of you have read my Substack article (Scummy Privileged Leftist Highway Protestors Hate Us) about my disdain for these activists who block traffic without regard for public safety, I had the opportunity to express this with the NY Post after they closed down the Holland Tunnel and the three major bridges leading into Manhattan.
I am so glad you are sticking with this story. What concerns me most about those who protest or oppose Israel is that when you query why they oppose Israel, it usually comes down to something anti-Semitic. The "I am not anti-Jewish just anti-Zionist." Recently a young male friend responded Israel has to admit they are settlers. This always strikes me as odd coming from anyone living in the US or Canada. Heck, let us throw in most from Central and South America. Unless one is of a pure ingenious bloodline, someone in their family was a 'settler.' The person didn't know that before WWI, maps were very different for the Middle East and even Europe displaying the power of the Ottoman and Prussian empires. They don't know all the bloody back and forth because they don't know history. If the argument is Israel is supposed to be an advanced democracy and respect human rights, for me that is a logically fair and consistent argument but I never hear this argument. Sometimes I will ask why protest this and not other humanitarian crises. Why not be concerned for Armenians, Nigerians, or those in Yemen? Usually, they aren't aware of the bloodshed. I appreciate that most of us focus on certain horrific events and not others. One might be concerned about the mistreatment of dogs or trafficked children. Again, I think one's reasoning needs to be fleshed out if you are going to block traffic or attempt an 'insurrection at a state capital.' The worst is when you strip away the proffered reasoning and get to their real truth - Jews rule the world and need to be punished. Some even go into some weird sect from the Ukrainian area that was offered a deal centuries ago. These are the most sickening of all and I have found most often espoused by whites. The reason woke ideology is so corrupt is that it was to punish a collective group for the sins of a few. The child of a poor Appalachian family is to pay the price for being white when his family has been the victim of exploitation. I find the same logic used against Jews. They are all to pay the price for what is happening.
“They’re typically the products of privilege who have no idea what it’s like to drive more than an hour to work to make just enough money to survive or put $3 in your gas tank because it’s all the cash you have.” Thank you so much for saying this! This is exactly what I thought when seeing these protests. As a former New Yorker, I can attest that the majority of people using these roadways are regular folks just trying to get to work or school, and have nothing at all to do with this conflict.