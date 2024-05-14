"We were mandating the vaccine for people who didn't need it." -Martin Kulldorff
This is a clip from the upcoming episode of "Breaking Bread with Martin Kulldorff in Connecticut".
Much, much more attention needs to be paid to this issue; how government AT EVERY LEVEL, cities and states, schools and the military to just name a few jumped into bed with the pharmaceutical industry to either force or coerce so many people into taking a drug that was not necessary is a crime of a scale that is unimaginable.
No one needed it.