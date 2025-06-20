Wealthy Whoopi Goldberg fails to see the irony of her ‘oppression’ narrative – or that the US is NOTHING like Iran
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2025/06/19/opinion/whoopi-goldberg-fails-to-see-the-irony-of-her-oppression-narrative/
I’m thankful the New York Post gave me an opportunity to write about Whoopi’s comments equating life for Black Americans in America to life in Iran.
Personally, I know someone who fled Iran to escape religious persecution as they are Christian…so this take of hers is incredibly asinine to me.
Enjoy the article.
Not only is she one of America's wealthier citizens, she used to be beloved. Sort of like Ellen Degeneres and Whoopi. Covid and the elections of Trump exposed their true selves. They hate the people who helped make them wealthy.
Great commentary Adam on a problem that crosses all racial and ethnic boundaries. This is not just a black issue, as the example of white leftist democrats like Joy Behar illustrates. And there are many others. This description of the problem is both brilliant and succinct. I'll be using it in the future, although I promise to give you full credit:
"Goldberg is one of those upper-class comfortable complainers who uses the perceived problems of others as a form of social currency."
"When convenient, she’ll use my race as either a tool to grab attention for herself, or a weapon to bludgeon the people she despises."
There has never been a more accurate description of Goldberg given and other than the part about your race, it applies to every leftist democrat elitist in the country, perhaps the world. I especially think "upper-class comfortable complainers who use the perceived problems of others as a form of social currency" is brilliant and fits, among others, the Hollywood lib elites very well. Think Affleck or De Niro or the annoying whiner who plays the Hulk...can't remember his name right now, which is, of course, a reflection of how important he really is. Mark something, right? ;-)