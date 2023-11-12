"What happens in the U.S starts extrapolating to the rest of the world" - Ada Lluch
Clip from Breaking Bread - Episode 18
This is a clip from Episode 18 of Breaking Bread featuring Ada Lluch. The full episode will be released on November 13th, 2023.
Follow Ada Lluch on Twitter/X: @ada_lluch
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“Extrapolating”. Let’s all sing along with Inigo Montoya. No, not “You killed my father. Prepare to die.” The earlier scene, with Vizzini.
I agree with her thought, though. It would be good to help her find the right word. The right word would discourage people from infecting the USA with these things, because of the risk to one’s own health is not zero.